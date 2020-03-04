Grieve, Elizabeth "Betty"

Grieve, Elizabeth "Betty" February 27, 1921 - February 25, 2020 Beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend, passed away on February, 25, 2020 in Omaha, Nebraska. She was born in Sioux City to Daniel and Glenn (Johnson) Oslin. Betty married Charles Grieve on December 16, 1939 enjoying 74 years of marriage. They made their home in Sioux City and had 7 children. In 2011, they moved to Omaha, Nebraska. Betty was a wonderful and loving stay at home mother and during retirement she enjoyed golfing and gardening with her husband Chuck, and their growing family. She was welcomed into heaven by Jesus and will join the heavenly host around the throne giving glory, honor and praise to the King of Kings. She will be reunited with those who have preceded her in Glory, including her parents, Daniel and Glenn Oslin; husband, Charles; son, Charles Jr.; daughter, Marilyn Muller; daughters-in-law, Barbara Grieve and Ardell Grieve; brothers, John, Daniel, Dennis; sisters, Mary, Ruth, Carol, Patricia. Survivors include her children, Gary Grieve, of Sioux City; Sue and Dave Ward of Omaha, Nebraska; Louise and Tom Grossman of Grand Prairie, Texas; John Grieve of Hornick, Iowa; Mark and Tami Grieve of Brandon, South Dakota; daughter-in-law, Sandy Grieve of Sioux City; son-in-law, Dick Muller of Omaha, Nebraska; 18 grandchildren and 33 great-grandchildren and numerous nephews and nieces. SERVICES will be March 7, 2020 11am, Faith United Presbyterian Church, 4327 Morningside Ave., Sioux City, Iowa. 51104. Luncheon following service at Church. Interment of ashes following luncheon at Memorial Park Cemetery, 6605 Morningside Ave., Sioux City, Iowa 51106. Memorials to Faith United Presbyterian Church.

To plant a tree in memory of Elizabeth Grieve as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.