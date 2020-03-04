Grieve, Elizabeth "Betty" February 27, 1921 - February 25, 2020 Beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend, passed away on February, 25, 2020 in Omaha, Nebraska. She was born in Sioux City to Daniel and Glenn (Johnson) Oslin. Betty married Charles Grieve on December 16, 1939 enjoying 74 years of marriage. They made their home in Sioux City and had 7 children. In 2011, they moved to Omaha, Nebraska. Betty was a wonderful and loving stay at home mother and during retirement she enjoyed golfing and gardening with her husband Chuck, and their growing family. She was welcomed into heaven by Jesus and will join the heavenly host around the throne giving glory, honor and praise to the King of Kings. She will be reunited with those who have preceded her in Glory, including her parents, Daniel and Glenn Oslin; husband, Charles; son, Charles Jr.; daughter, Marilyn Muller; daughters-in-law, Barbara Grieve and Ardell Grieve; brothers, John, Daniel, Dennis; sisters, Mary, Ruth, Carol, Patricia. Survivors include her children, Gary Grieve, of Sioux City; Sue and Dave Ward of Omaha, Nebraska; Louise and Tom Grossman of Grand Prairie, Texas; John Grieve of Hornick, Iowa; Mark and Tami Grieve of Brandon, South Dakota; daughter-in-law, Sandy Grieve of Sioux City; son-in-law, Dick Muller of Omaha, Nebraska; 18 grandchildren and 33 great-grandchildren and numerous nephews and nieces. SERVICES will be March 7, 2020 11am, Faith United Presbyterian Church, 4327 Morningside Ave., Sioux City, Iowa. 51104. Luncheon following service at Church. Interment of ashes following luncheon at Memorial Park Cemetery, 6605 Morningside Ave., Sioux City, Iowa 51106. Memorials to Faith United Presbyterian Church.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
How to submit an obituary or in memoriam notice
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Click the link below for rates, deadlines and the form to submit an Obituary or In-Memoriam ad to the Omaha World Herald. All Obituaries and In-Memoriam Ads are paid notices. The link is available for family members or funeral homes. If you have any questions, please contact us at: WHobits@owh.com or call402-444-1286.
Obituary Search Tips
Enter a full name, a last name (confirm the spelling) and/or keywords in the search box.
If your search is unsuccessful, try removing the first name. The person's known name may not be the name on record.
Try adding quotation marks to a keyword phrase for an exact match, or simply search by date or date-range for broader results.
Funeral Homes
Promotions
Flowers & Gifts
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with Omaha.com, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking "Log In" on the "Sign the guestbook" portion of each notice and following the simple steps on the sign-up page. You can also click here to register, then return to the desi
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.