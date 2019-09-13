Grgurich, John Paul

Grgurich, John Paul September 5, 1956 - September 10, 2019 John Paul Grgurich, age 63, passed away on September 10, 2019. He was born in Omaha, NE, on September 5, 1956 to Paul and Marilyn (DeYager) Grgurich. John graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School with the class of 1974. From a young age, he knew he wanted to work on cars and began his career at a foreign car shop after completing high school. He worked for the city of Council Bluffs for 10 years as a mechanic and then was a mechanic for FedEx for 28 years. In his free time, he enjoyed gardening and fixing anything whether it was broken or not. John was preceded in death by his father, Paul Grgurich. He is survived by his daughter, Alexis Grgurich; mother, Marilyn Swotek; sisters, Paula Kimmen, Lynn Pravecek (Ron), Lisa Keefe (Jason) and Carla Dennis (Roger); significant other, Terri Kline; and numerous family and friends. VISITATION: Friday, September 13, 2019, 5-7pm, at the Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home. FUNERAL SERVICE: Saturday, September 14, 2019, 2pm, at the Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home. Memorials may be directed to the family. HOY - KILNOSKI FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY 1221 N. 16th Street, Council Bluffs, IA 51501 (712) 256-9988 | www.hoyfuneral.com

