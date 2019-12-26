Grewe, James A. April 5, 1948 - December 20, 2019 Age 71, of Yankton, SD. Survived by his wife of 35 years, Mary; daughters, Heather and Hannah (Jake Farr) Grewe; sister, Marsha Grewe; brother in-law, Ken (Lois) Dow. VISITATION: Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, from 5-7pm; CELEBRATION OF JIM'S LIFE: Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, at 11am, both at Braman Mortuary (Southwest Chapel). For more details, visit www.bramanmortuary.com. BRAMAN MORTUARY - Southwest Chapel 6505 S. 144 Street, Omaha NE | (402) 895-3400
Service information
Dec 27
Visitation
Friday, December 27, 2019
5:00PM-7:00PM
Braman Southwest Chapel
6505 S. 144th St.
Omaha, NE 68137
Dec 28
Service
Saturday, December 28, 2019
11:00AM
Braman Southwest Chapel
6505 S. 144th St.
Omaha, NE 68137
