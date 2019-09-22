Greuel, Jacquelyn A. (Borcyk) August 20, 1947 - September 18, 2019 Age 72, of Fond du Lac, WI unexpectedly passed away on Wednesday at her residence. She was born in Onawa, IA the daughter of Leonard J. and Virginia R. (Johnson) Borcyk. On May 23, 1970, she married Robert Greuel at St. Rose Church in Genoa, NE. Jacquelyn grew up in Omaha. She graduated from Westside High School, Class of 1965. She graduated from University of Nebraska-Omaha in January 1970. She taught at Pier Elementary School from September 1970 to January 2002. In retirement, she worked 11 days a year in EAA Security. She was involved with the North Fond du Lac knitting and crocheting group. Jacquelyn was an avid Neil Diamond fan and attended his concerts since 1980"So Good-So Good". She is survived by her husband, Robert Greuel of Fond du Lac; her son, Burton Greuel of Appleton, WI; and her sister, Nancy (Ronald) Senske of Omaha. She was preceded in death by her parents. VISITATION: Friends may call on Tuesday, September 24, from 3-6pm at Kurki-Mach Funeral Chapel, 31 East Division Street, Fond du Lac. FUNERAL: Private Family Services will follow the Visitation on Tuesday, with Outreach Chaplain Karen Kraus officiating. Cremation will follow the Funeral Services. Kurki-Mach Funeral Chapel & Crematory Fond du Lac, WI 920-921-4420 www.kurkimachfuneralchapel.com
Tags
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
How to submit an obituary or in memoriam notice
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Click the link below for rates, deadlines and the form to submit an Obituary or In-Memoriam ad to the Omaha World Herald. All Obituaries and In-Memoriam Ads are paid notices. The link is available for family members or funeral homes. If you have any questions, please contact us at: WHobits@owh.com or call402-444-1286.
Obituary Search Tips
Enter a full name, a last name (confirm the spelling) and/or keywords in the search box.
If your search is unsuccessful, try removing the first name. The person's known name may not be the name on record.
Try adding quotation marks to a keyword phrase for an exact match, or simply search by date or date-range for broader results.
Funeral Homes
Flowers & Gifts
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with Omaha.com, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking "Log In" on the "Sign the guestbook" portion of each notice and following the simple steps on the sign-up page. You can also click here to register, then return to the desi
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.