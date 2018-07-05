Grell, Calvin H. Jul 1, 1928 - Jul 1, 2018 Preceded in death by wife Patricia; parents, George and Cecilia; brothers: Earl, Eddie, Donnie, and Delmar. Survived by children: JoAnn Anders, Greg Grell, and Kevin Grell (LaVone Tienken); 10 grandchildren; 14 great grandchildren;nieces; nephews; other relatives and friends. Family Gathering at Mortuary Friday from 5-8pm, with family Receiving friends from 6-8pm. Private Family Graveside Service in Forest Lawn Cemetery, Omaha. KAHLER-DOLCE MORTUARY 441 N. Washington St. Papillion, NE 402-339-3232 www.kahlerdolcemortuary.com

