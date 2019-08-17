Greise, Doris E. May 26, 1924 - August 14, 2019 Preceded in death by husband, Francis J. Greise, Sr.; daughter, Anne Marie Greise; son, Francis J. Greise, Jr.; grandson, Christopher Harshbarger. Survived by children, Margaret Ojeski (Don), Dorothy Urwin (Tom), Barb Greise, Michael (Alice), Joan Harshbarger (Rick), Mary Rushing (Doug), and James (Linda); daughter-in-law, Cathie Greise; 22 grandchildren; 37 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; brother-in-law, Stan Meyer. Family will receive friends Sunday, August 18th, from 2-4pm, at West Center Chapel with 4pm WAKE SERVICE. SERVICE: Monday, August 19th, 9:30am, West Center Chapel to Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church for 10am MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL. Interment: Calvary. Memorials are suggested for Masses or League of Human Dignity. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. (402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

