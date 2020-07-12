Gregurich, Gary Eugene

Gregurich, Gary Eugene September 3, 1947 - July 7, 2020 Gary Eugene Gregurich, age 72, passed away on July 7, 2020 at the Quality Living Institute after a short battle with throat cancer and a long battle with multiple sclerosis and traumatic brain injury. Gary was born to Harold and Betty Gregurich on September 3, 1947, in Omaha, before moving to Fremont, NE during High School. There, he was a star football player and a talented golfer. He continued his love of golf and won several golf tournaments over the years. Gary owned and operated Parkview Dry Cleaners in Fremont for many years and enjoyed fishing and being outdoors. Gary's family would like to thank the caring and talented staff at QLI who have taken amazing care of him for nearly twenty years. We are deeply grateful. Survived by brother, Larry (Susan) Gregurich of Valley, NE; children: Loralee (Don) Coulter of Elkhorn, Garth (Annette) Hosch of Mesa AZ, Hallie (Lee) Carl of Mesa AZ, Tracie Gregurich of Des Moines IA, and Kris Gregurich of Valley, NE; and eight grandchildren. Preceded in death by his parents; and sister Janice. Memorials may be made to QLI (Quality Living Institute) 6404 N. 70th Plaza, Omaha, NE 68104 (www.QLIOmaha.com). REICHMUTH FUNERAL HOME 21901 West Maple | (402) 289-2222 www.reichmuthfuneralhomes.com

To plant a tree in memory of Gary Gregurich as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.