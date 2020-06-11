Gregory, Robert D. "Bob" February 11, 1931 - June 4, 2020 SERVICES: Thursday, June 11th, at 10:30am, West Center Chapel. Interment: Thursday, June 11th at 1:30pm at Cedar Lawn Cemetery in Council Bluffs, IA. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Open Door Mission. To view a live broadcast of the service, please go to www.heafeyheafey.com and click on the VIEW LIVE-CAST button on the home page. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

