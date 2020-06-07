Gregory, Robert D., "Bob" February 11, 1931 - June 4, 2020 Preceded in death by father and mother, Burg and Verna; and brother Theodore "Ted." Survived by wife Vivian; daughter, Jane Ramage (Rich); son, Robert (Kathleen); three grandsons; and two great-grandchildren. VISITATION (following CDC guidelines): Wednesday, June 10th from 5pm to 7pm at the West Center Chapel. SERVICES: Thursday, June 11th at 10:30am, West Center Chapel. Interment: Thursday, June 11th at 1:30pm at Cedar Lawn Cemetery in Council Bluffs, IA. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Open Door Mission. To view a live broadcast of the service, please go to www.heafeyheafey.com and click on the VIEW LIVE-CAST button on the home page. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

