Gregory, John B., Jr. July 1, 2020 John B. Gregory, Jr. was born in Santa Fe, New Mexico in 1952. He died in Omaha, NE on July 1, 2020, at age 68. He spent most of his life in Omaha, NE. He graduated from the University of Nebraska - Lincoln with a bachelors degree in electrical engineering in 1974 and obtained a masters degree in engineering mechanics in 1976. He worked for the US Army Corp of Engineers for 40 years. John leaves behind his wife, Anne L'Heureux Gregory; children Elizabeth Gregory (Steven Rosato), Sara Whitney (Scott), Rachel Gregory Sachs (Andrew) and William Gregory; and three grandchildren Zaida, Nora and Sophie Sachs. He also leaves behind a brother, Jim Gregory (Natalie), and sisters Colleen Gregory (Barbara Margolis), Irene Burson (Ken), and Marilyn Johnson (Chris); numerous nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews and many friends and hunting buddies. He was predeceased by his brothers David Gregory, Bill Borgel and Richard Borgel, and his parents Stella Anton Gregory and John B. Gregory, Sr. John loved to hunt, loved to fish, and loved to hear and tell stories of hunting and fishing. He lived with stage IV lung cancer (although he never smoked) for 3 and a half years before succumbing to the disease. Services were held Friday, July 3rd. at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. John A. Gentleman Mortuaries and Crematory 1010 North 72 Street 402-391-1664 www.johnagentleman.com

