Gregoire, Robert Gerard | MSgt USAF (Ret) January 22, 1931 - August 14, 2019 Age 88. Preceded in death by wife, Victoria; and son, Joseph. Survived by children: Theresa Gregoire, Robert Gregoire, Stephen Gregoire (Connie) and Paulette Hawkins (Kevin); grandchildren: Christopher Gregoire (Kim), Lisa Gentele, Nicholas Gregoire (Melissa), Genevieve Hawkins and Nathan Hawkins; five great-grandchildren; and sister, Carol Flynn. VISITATION: Sunday, August 18, 3-4pm, with a Vigil Service at 4pm, at Bellevue Memorial Chapel. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Monday, August 19, 10:30am, at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 2302 Crawford St., Bellevue. Interment: Bellevue Cemetery with Military Honors by Offutt Air Force Base Honor Guard. Memorials to Nebraska Humane Society (www.nehumanesociety.org). BELLEVUE MEMORIAL CHAPEL Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler, 2202 Hancock St., Bellevue, NE (402) 291-5000 | www.bellevuefuneralchapel.com

