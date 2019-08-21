Greer, Darlene (Shavlik)

Greer, Darlene (Shavlik) August 10, 1930 - August 19, 2019 Age 89, of Omaha. Darlene is survived by daughter, Cathy Walters (John Walters) of Omaha; son, Tim Greer (Bill Griffin) of Omaha; sister, Evelyn Greene of Leesburg, FL; and in-laws: David Greer of Loveland, CO and Mary Greer of Clarinda, IA; many nephews and nieces. Darlene was preceded in death by parents, Frank Joseph Anton and Katherine (Dobesh) Shavlik; husband Harry "Bob" Greer; her brothers, Steve Shavlik, Archie Shavlik, and Joey Shavlik; in-laws, Velma Shavlik, Agnes Shavlik, Jerry Greer, and Nancy Greer. VISITATION: Friday, August 23, 2019, from 5-7pm, at Roeder Mortuaries 2727 N 108th St., Omaha, NE 68164. SERVICES: Saturday, August 24, 2019, noon, at All Saints Episcopal Church, 9302 Blondo St., Omaha, NE 68134. In lieu of flowers, memorials to All Saints Episcopal or to the family. ROEDER MORTUARY - 108th St. Chapel 2727 North 108th Street | (402) 496-9000 | RoederMortuary.com

