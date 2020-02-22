Greene, Theodore C. "Ted"

Greene, Theodore C. "Ted" July 27, 1956 - February 16, 2020 Survived by wife, Tiffany; children: Shaun, Jessica, Kelsey, Aniya Greene; Taylor (Jordan) Banks; grandchildren, Makenna, Ashton; brothers: Mike, Darryl, Derrick "Chip," Andre Greene; sister, Rena Nelson; many other relatives and friends. VISITATION: Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, from 6-8pm, at Braman Mortuary (Southwest Chapel). CELEBRATION OF TED'S LIFE: Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, at 11am, at Braman Mortuary (Southwest Chapel). Interment: Omaha National Cemetery. For more details, visit www.bramanmortuary.com. BRAMAN MORTUARY - Southwest Chapel 6505 S. 144 Street, Omaha NE | (402) 895-3400

