Green, Thomas C. Age 74 Of Cedar Creek, NE. Survived by sons, Thomas, II of Omaha and his children, Hannah, Daniel and Eve; Ken (Michelle) of Vermillion, SD and his children, Ben, Ava and Kate; sister, Barbara "Bobbie" (David) Tvrdik of Omaha. VISITATION Thursday, 5-7pm, with a Wake Service at 7pm at the Funeral Home. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL Friday, 10:30am, at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church in Omaha. Private inurnment. Condolences to: www.reichmuthfuneralhomes.com. REICHMUTH FUNERAL HOME 21901 West Maple | (402) 289-2222 www.reichmuthfuneralhomes.com

