Green, Roxanna B. October 18, 1936 - June 11, 2020 Survived by loving husband, Carl; 5 children; many grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; many great-great-grandchildren; other family and friends. Private Family Services. Forest Lawn Funeral Home 7909 Mormon Bridge Rd., Omaha, NE 402-451-1000 // cell# 515-402-3007 www.forestlawnomaha.com

