Green, Jarvis P.

Green, Jarvis P. Age 77 - June 14, 2020 Survived by brother, Warren Green, Omaha; nieces, nephews, other relatives. VISITATION: 11-1pm Monday, Church; FUNERAL SERVICE: 1pm Monday, Bethel A M E Church, 2428 Franklin; Interment: Forest Lawn Cemetery. THOMAS FUNERAL HOME 3920 N. 24th St. 402-453-7111 www.omahathomasfh.com

To plant a tree in memory of Jarvis Green as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.