Green, Beverly Ann August 19, 1934 - September 27, 2019 Survived by husband, Bob Edmond Green; children: Audrey Erne Wood, Velann Erne Duarte, David Mitchell McLeod, Tiffany Lynn Wise, Aubrey Marie Johnson, Joel Adam Matthew Nephi Green, and Amber Illeane Tucci; 120 grandchildren; and 3 great-grandchildren. SERVICES: Friday, October 4, 11am at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 5217 N. 54 St. Interment in Omaha National Cemetery. VISITATION: Friday 5-7pm at the 72nd Street Chapel. Memorials to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints Missionary Fund. John A. Gentleman Mortuaries and Crematory 1010 North 72 Street 402-391-1664 www.johnagentleman.com

