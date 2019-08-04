Greco, Lucia A.

Greco, Lucia A. June 22, 1951 - July 23, 2019 Preceded in death by parents, Anthony R. Greco and Betty A. Greco. Survived by sons, Anthony Swetala Greco (Melisa) and Nicholas Weaver Greco (Breanna); daughter, Angie Kook; grandchildren, TJ, Talan, Natalie, Kaidyn and Karsyn; sisters, Patricia Wiederholt (Dennis) and Sherry Nohl (Mike); brothers, Ron Wozny (Joan) and Bob Wozny (Nicole); second mom, Minna Krumland (Bill); aunt, Rose Marie Wilson (Bernard) and family; two nieces, four nephews; special friend, Dale Ordway. CELEBRATION OF LIFE SERVICE: Tuesday, August 6, at 12:30pm with family receiving friends immediately following the service, First Central Congregational Church. INTERMENT: Tuesday, August 6, at 2:30pm, Evergreen Memorial Park. Memorials will be directed by the family.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.