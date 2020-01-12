Grebe, Gary E. Gary E. Grebe died on January 3, 2020 at his home in Kansas City. Gary was born in Rockport, MO and raised on a farm nearby. He graduated from the University of Kansas. He lived and worked in Kansas City and in Omaha where he owned a business. He was preceded in death by his parents, Winifred and Willard Grebe. He is survived by his husband, Jerry Harrington; his brother, Warren Grebe of Kansas City; and his niece, Kelly Grebe and her family of Nederland, CO. Condolences may be left at: www.MuehlebachChapel.com

