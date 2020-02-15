Grazziano, Anthony Samuel Sr. "Tony" May 31, 1948 - February 13, 2020 Anthony "Tony" Samuel Grazziano, Sr., age 71 of Omaha, passed away February 13, 2020. He was born May 31, 1948 in Omaha, NE, to Samuel J. and Jennie Rose (Spitella) Grazzaino. Tony took the first 911 call for the City of Omaha. He was preceded in death by his parents. Tony is survived by his wife of 51 years, Jan; children: Kristi and David Cornish, Anthony and Cristina Grazziano, Jr. and Lisa Palermo; grandchildren: Christopher, Kyle, Preston, Grace, Paxton and Cody, family and friends. The family would like to express a special Thank You to the staff of the Buffett Cancer Center for the kindness and great care that Tony received during his illness. VISITATION: Monday, February 17th, from 5-8pm, with Wake Service at 7pm, Roeder Mortuary, 2727 N. 108th St. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Tuesday, February 18th, at 10:30am, St. Joseph Catholic Church, 1723 S. 17th St. Interment: Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. ROEDER MORTUARY - 108th St. Chapel 2727 North 108th Street | (402) 496-9000 | RoederMortuary.com

