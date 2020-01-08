Graz, Rosalie Parks January 15, 1933 - January 2, 2020 Family will receive friends Friday, January 10th from 5-7pm at West Center Chapel with 7pm Wake Service. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Saturday, January 11th, 10am St. Leo Catholic Church COMPLETE NOTICE LATER HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. (402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

