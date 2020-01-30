Gray, Remington S.

Gray, Remington S. April 3, 1958 - January 24, 2020 Remington passed away peacefully on the morning of January 24, 2020 after an eight-month battle with cancer. She was born in San Diego and graduated from Oceanside High School. The majority of her working life was spent with the railroad, beginning with the Southern Pacific and transitioning to the Union Pacific after the merger in 1996. Rem was completely unselfish, always thinking of others before herself. She is guilty (and unapologetic) of spoiling her grandchildren, blessing them with the gift of her time and attention. She was the hub of the family, reaching out and connecting all of her numerous siblings that were a big part of her life. She enjoyed travelling, camping, music, movies and theater. She was fond of hockey, curling and football (Go Broncos!). Preceded in death by parents, Harvey and Nancy Prickett. Survived by husband, Robert McNulty; son, Jon (Erin) Redman; grandchildren, Kiva and James; stepchildren: Julie (Casey) Martinage, Roxane McNulty and Thomas (Autumn) Martinage; step-grandchildren: Natalie, Tristan, Kristen, Emerald, Sophie and Amethyst. MEMORIAL SERVICE: Sunday, Feb. 2nd, at 1pm, with Visitation one hour prior at 12pm, at John A. Gentleman Mortuaries 72nd Street Chapel. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to cancer research, particularly the Susan G. Komen Foundation or St. Jude Children's Hospital. JOHN A. GENTLEMAN MORTUARIES & CREMATORY 72ND STREET CHAPEL 1010 N. 72nd St 402-391-1664 www.johnagentleman.com

To plant a tree in memory of Remington Gray as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.