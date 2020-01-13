Gray, Pamela "Pam" Anne May 21, 1949 - January 9, 2020 Age 70 of Plattsmouth, NE. CELEBRATION of LIFE: 5-8pm Wednesday, January 15, at Roby Funeral Home, Plattsmouth. Memorials to the Humane Society. ROBY FUNERAL HOME 402-296-3123 Plattsmouth, NE | www.robyfuneralhome.com

