Gray, Michael L. "Mick" October 3, 1935 - May 24, 2020 Preceded in death by parents, Mike and Ellen Nielson Gray; and sisters, Marge Gray Gilmore, Jean Vanvotenberg, and Karen Gray Meyers. Survived by wife of 67 years, Ruby Gray; daughters, Janet (Michael) Bequette, and Sandra (Scott) Hixson; 6 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; many family and friends. Private Graveside Service will be held at Westlawn Hillcrest Memorial Park. Westlawn Hillcrest Funeral Home 5701 Center St. 402-556-2500 | www.westlawnhillcrest.com

