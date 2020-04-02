Gray, Joseph M. September 12, 1935 - March 28, 2020 Preceded in death by wife, Marie; parents, Walter "Chub" Gray and Francis "Sid" (Melia) Gray Bowers. Survived by sons, Tim and Dan, daughter, Diane (Derrik) Posthumus, and granddaughters, Henrietta and Zoey Posthumus, all of Phoenix, AZ. VISITATION on Thursday, April 2nd, 6-8pm, at Hansen Mortuary in Phoenix. MEMORIAL MASS and CELEBRATION OF LIFE will be scheduled on a later date. Interment: Holy Redeemer Cemetery, Phoenix. HANSEN MORTUARY 8314 N. 7th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85020 (602) 944-1561 | www.hansenmortuary.com

