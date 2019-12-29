Gray, Gerald G. October 15, 1937 - December 17, 2019 Omaha. Gerald "Gerry" Gene Gray, died on December 17, 2019 at his home in Omaha. Gerry was born on October 15, 1937 in Minot, ND. Survived by children, Guy Gray and Kristi, Alison (Gray) Bynum and Matt; four grandchildren: Spencer, Lauren, Ethan and Addison; and sister, Mary (Gray) Frasier. Gerry was the owner of Great Plains Marketing where he was the producer for the Great Outdoor Radio Show and Husker Insider Radio Shows. Gerry was both an avid hunter, golfer and Nebraska Cornhusker fan. He was known for his generosity for fundraising through such events as "Hunt with the Huskers." CELEBRATION OF LIFE: Saturday, January 4th, from 12Noon to 4pm, at the Field Club of Omaha (3615 Woolworth Ave.), with a TIME OF SHARING to begin at 1pm. All are welcome but business casual requested as Gerry hated ties. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Tom Osborne's Teammates Mentoring at www.teammates.org. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

