Gray, Dennis M. July 15, 1943 - November 22, 2019 Council Bluffs, IA. Passed into Eternal life at the age of 76 on November 22, 2019 as a result of a stroke after courageously battling Parkinson's disease for many years. Dennis was born in Sioux City, IA to the late Albert Gray and Harriet (Brennan) Gray. He grew up on the family farm in Mapleton, IA. Dennis graduated from Castana High School in 1961. He graduated from the University of Iowa, and the University of Iowa Law School in 1968. While at Iowa he was a member of Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity, Phi Delta Phi law fraternity, a four year ROTC student, and commissioned a First Lieutenant in the US Air Force. Dennis served four years of active duty in the USAF. In 1972 he entered the Reserve, serving at Headquarters Strategic Air Command for 17 years. At the time of his retirement in 1999, he was Mobilization Assistant to The Judge Advocate General, Headquarters US Air Force, Washington DC, and had risen to the rank of Major General. During his military career, he received several awards and commendations including the Distinguished Service Medal; Legion of Merit; Meritorious Service Medal, Air Force Commendation Medal; Air Force Organizational Excellence Award; National Defense Service Medal; and the Armed Forces Reserve Medal. In 1972, Dennis accepted a position as a Senior Trial Attorney with Peters Law Firm, P. C. in Council Bluffs. His practice was in the areas of product liability and personal injury and workers compensation litigation. In 1987, he was accepted as a fellow of the American College of Trial Lawyers. He was also the President of the Iowa Trial Lawyers and Workers Compensation Association. Dennis retired from law ten years ago to pursue his other passion, spending time with family, specifically, his grandkids. He is survived by his wife Linda Gray of Council Bluffs; his children, Stephanie McInnis (Chris), and Douglas Gray (Amy) all of Las Vegas, NV; step-daughters, Kelly Sonnichsen (Ryan) of Denison IA, and Kerry Hoiberg (Steve) of Omaha. Denny was Grandpa to 11 grandchildren he loved dearly: Jake, Drew, Will and Madeline McInnis, Maxwell and Hayden Gray, Sophie and Sawyer Sonnichsen, and Anna, Emma and Isabel Hoiberg. Denny also had several cousins, nieces and nephews; and a brother, Jerry Gray of Omaha. SERVICES will be Friday, December 20, at 11am at Capehart Chapel, 2500 Capehart Rd, Bellevue NE, with Luncheon following INTERMENT at 3pm in Ridgewood Cemetery, Council Bluffs. Suggested memorials to Deaf Missions, 21199 Greenview Rd, Council Bluffs, IA 51503; or Goodfellows, c/o The Nonpareil,300 W Broadway, Suite 108,Council Bluffs, IA 51503. CUTLER-O'NEILL-MEYER-WOODRING Bayliss Park Chapel, 545 Willow Ave., Council Bluffs, IA (712) 322-7779 | www.cutleroneill.com
