Gray, Danny Joseph October 11, 1951 - January 27, 2020 Danny Joseph Gray, age 68, of Logan, IA, passed away on Monday, January 27, 2020, at the CHI Hospital in Missouri Valley, IA. Danny was born on October 11, 1951 in Spencer, IA, to his parents, Donald and Jackie (White) Gray. He attended Spencer High School in Spencer, IA, and participated in football and wrestling throughout his high school years. After graduation from high school he went on to Wrestle at Northwestern College in Orange City, IA, and graduating with a Bachelor of Science Degree. He taught Science and Physical Education at Pisgah High School in Pisgah, IA, in 1974. His career path led him to work as a longtime employee of 20 years for the Union Pacific Railroad as a welder. Danny is preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife, Janie (Burdette) Gray of Logan, IA; his estranged daughter, Meagan; his daughter, Devon; sister, Dee; and his brother, Michael. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: Saturday, February 1, 2020, 11am, at Doc's Roadhouse and Beaver Hut Pub in Logan, IA. Burial will be held at the Calhoun Cemetery at a later date. LOGAN MEMORIAL CHAPEL 215 N. 4th Ave., Logan, IA 51546 | (712) 644-2929

To plant a tree in memory of Danny Gray as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.