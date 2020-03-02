Graveline, Christopher Shane June 2, 1974 - February 17, 2020 Ralston, NE. Survived by his parents, Robert and Sue Graveline; wife, Becky Graveline; brother, Sean (Heather) Graveline; step-children, Derick and Jerica Thomas, and Shannon and Tiffany Wurtz; 5 grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. CELEBRATION of LIFE will be held March 7, at 2pm at the Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home. HOY - KILNOSKI FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY 1221 N. 16th Street, Council Bluffs, IA 51501 (712) 256-9988 | www.hoyfuneral.com

