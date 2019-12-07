Granteer, Raymond W. Age 74 - December 2, 2019 Of Hastings, IA. Passed away in Council Bluffs, IA. VISITATION will be Sunday December 8, 2019 from 2-3:30pm at Peterson Mortuary. GRAVESIDE SERVICE is Monday December 9, 2019 at 11am at Wesley Chapel Cemetery, rural Hastings, IA. Memorials may be made to Wesley Chapel Cemetery Association. PETERSON MORTUARY 212 S. Locust, Glenwood, IA (712) 527-4805 | www.petersonmortuaryinc.com

