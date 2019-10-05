Grant, Timothy K. "Tim"

Grant, Timothy K. "Tim" January 11, 1961 - October 3, 2019 Passed away after fighting a courageous battle of lung disease Preceded in death by parents, The Honorable John T. Grant and Marian Grant. Survived by wife, Teresa; children, Spencer, Chloe, Delaney and Jack; sisters and brothers, Martha Bruckner (Bob), John (Shari), Joe (Mary), Sue Grant (Carolyn Hamilton); mother-in-law, Juanita Hammen, brother-in-law, Jeff Hammen (Carol), sister-in-law, Noemi Hammen; loving dog, Hank; several nieces, nephews, other loving family members and friends. VISITATION begins Monday, October 7th, 6:15pm at St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church with 7:30pm Wake Service. MASS of CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Tuesday, October 8th, 11am, St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church. Private Interment. Memorials may be directed to the family HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. (402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

