Grant, Marshall D. April 1, 1931 - May 29, 2020 He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Wayne Grant. Survivors include his wife of 67 years, Jean of McCook; son, Doug (Marilyn) Grant of Fort Collins, CO; and daughter, Kathy (Jack) Karuzas of Port St. Lucie, FL. No viewing or visitation; cremation as chosen. Due to Covid-19, memorial services will be held at a later date and service information will be posted when available. Herrmann-Jones Funeral Home 607 Norris Ave, McCook, NE 69001 | (308) 345-3000

