Grant, Elizabeth "Bette" Age 92 Bette Grant, of LaVista, NE, died on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at Hospice House in Omaha. She was preceded in death by her parents; three brothers; one sister; husband, Charles; three stepsons; one great-grandchild; a daughter-in-law; three sisters-in-law and a brother-in-law. Bette is survived by her son, Donald Grant of Merrill, IA. She was a nurse in the Omaha and West Iowa for many years, and would retire from Children's Hospital in Omaha in 1989. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: 1pm Saturday, January 25th, at Evergreen Cemetery in Omaha followed by a 2pm MEMORIAL SERVICE at Messiah Lutheran Church on South 80th Street in Omaha with Pastor Greg Berger officiating. Visitation with the family will be held following the services at the church. Memorials can be made to Children's Hospital - Omaha. REICHMUTH FUNERAL HOME 21901 West Maple | (402) 289-2222 www.reichmuthfuneralhomes.com

To send flowers to the family of Elizabeth Grant, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Jan 25
Graveside
Saturday, January 25, 2020
1:00PM
Evergreen Memorial Park - Omaha
2300 S 78th St
Omaha, NE 68124
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Elizabeth's Graveside begins.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.