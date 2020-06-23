Gransee, Sherry A. November 16, 1943 - June 20, 2020 Survived by husband, Alan; two daughters, Brenda Jean Lent, Monmouth OR; Susan Gransee-Sims-Mormino (Len), Middleton, WI; son, Shawn Bucholz, Rapid City, SD; nine grandchildren; two sisters, Diane Gardner, Collins TX; and Linda Wakefield (Larry), Thompson Falls, MT. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 9am Wednesday, Roby Funeral Home Chapel, following guidelines for social distancing. INURNMENT: Omaha National Cemetery, 11am. Memorials to Happy Paws. ROBY FUNERAL HOME Plattsmouth, NE | (402) 296-3123 | www.robyfuneralhome.com

