Graham, Wayne A. December 3, 1944 - January 1, 2020 Of Minden, IA. Proudly served his country in the U.S. Army from 1965-1968. Wayne was a truck driver for 30 years, retiring in 1998. Preceded by parents, Albert and Orpha (Cates) Graham; wife, Darlene F. (Banks) Graham in 1997; brothers, Bill and Chuck and sisters, Ellen and Betty. Survived by his daughters, Val (Nick) Ring of Minden, Becky Kirkman of Ellicott City, MD; three grandsons, Justin, Corey and Alex; great-grandchildren, Emmie and Carter; sisters, Ruby Taylor and Mary Ehlert, both of Omaha; nieces, nephews and special friend, Connie. Visitation with the family, Sunday, 2-4pm, at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. FUNERAL SERVICE: Monday, 11am, at the funeral home. Interment: Minden, Iowa Cemetery with military rites tendered by the Minden, Iowa American Legion assisted by the Kanesville Honor Guard. The family will direct memorial contributions. CUTLER-O'NEILL-MEYER-WOODRING Bayliss Park Chapel, 545 Willow Ave., Council Bluffs, IA (712) 322-7779 | www.cutleroneill.com
