Graham, Sibyl "Virginia" November 4, 1935 - October 30, 2019 Omaha. Preceded by husband, Dick Graham; and brother, Bob Roach. Survived by son, Doug Graham; daughters, Laura Graham and Ellen (Dave) McElderry; grandchildren, Allison, Ryan, Rachel and Connor; great-grandchildren, Malik and Charlotte. MEMORIAL SERVICE 11am Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at Presbyterian Church of The Master, 10710 Corby Circle, Omaha, NE. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery. Memorials to Methodist College Scholarship Fund. Roeder Mortuary, Inc. - 108th Street Chapel 2727 N 108th St - Omaha, NE - 402-496-9000 www.RoederMortuary.com

