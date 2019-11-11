Graham, Jovine M. January 24, 1934 - November 8, 2019 Preceded in death by her husband, Marvin E. Graham. Survived by children, Cindy (Steve) Griffith, Jeff Graham, Sheryl Green, Denise Graham, and Stephanie Dow; brother, Ron Vaccaro; 9 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; many family and friends. VISITATION: Tuesday, November 12, 5-8pm, with WAKE SERVICE at 7pm, all at Westlawn Hillcrest Funeral Home. Private Inurnment in Calvery Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Royal Oaks/House of Hope, 4801 N. 52nd St. Omaha, NE 68104. Westlawn Hillcrest Funeral Home 5701 Center St 402-556-2500 | www.westlawnhillcrest.com

