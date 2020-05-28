Grady, Dolores M. Age 95 - May 26, 2020 She was predeceased by her husband, Wendell Grady; daughter, Rosemary Grady; and parents, Leo and Mayme Moran. She is survived by her children, Patrick Grady, Logan IA, Dr. Ann Burress, Redondo Beach CA, Suzanne Grady, Fort Myers FL, James (Jane) Grady, Dunlap IA, Sara Grady (Robert Bledsoe), Scottsdale AZ, and Maureen (Daniel) Grady Morales, Atlanta GA; brothers, Joseph (Leona) Moran of Honey Creek IA, Paul Moran of Denver CO, and Dale (Sally) Moran, of Phoenix AZ. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: will be at 2:30pm on Friday, May 29th at the St. Patrick Catholic Church in Dunlap. VISITATION: from 4-7pm on Thursday at the funeral home. FOUTS FUNERAL HOME Woodbine, IA | 712-647-2221 | www.foutsfuneralhome.com

