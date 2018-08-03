Grady, Charles R. "Chuck" Jul 1, 1936 - Aug 2, 2018 Preceded in death by parents, Richard and Charlotte Grady; infant sister, Frances; sister, Carolyn Hanke; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Jim and Erma Bartholomew; brothers-in-law, Jim Bartholomew and Melvin Pfeifer. Survived by wife, Nance; children, Kent Grady, Robyn Grady and Courtney (Paul) West; grandchildren: Erin, Moira and Aidan Grady; Cece, Liam and Louie West; sister, Mary Alice Pfeifer; brother-in-law, Luke Hanke; sister-in-law, Ruth Bartholomew; many nieces, nephews and cousins. WAKE SERVICE: Sunday, August 5th, 6pm, St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church (11802 Pacific Street) with family receiving friends from 4-6pm. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Monday, August 6th, 10:30am, St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church. Interment: Pleasant Hill Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to Marian High School, Mt. Michael Benedictine High School, Smile Train, or Alzheimer's Association. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK- CUTLER, WEST CENTER CHAPEL 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 www.heafeyheafey.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.