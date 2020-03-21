Grace, Thomas Edward

Grace, Thomas Edward May 23, 1949 - March 13, 2020 The world lost a colorful, curious, generous and engaging man who never entered a room he couldn't turn into a party. Like the Oscar Wilde quote in his 1967 Cathedral High senior yearbook, Tom could "resist everything except temptation." He loved a good steak at Johnny's. He loved hot coffee and cold whiskey and had a sweet tooth. He also hungered for connection and loved to listen to stories and especially tell them. Tom was born in Omaha, the eighth of 12 children. He grew up in Bemis Park, graduated from Cathedral and spent his adult life in Omaha and Kansas City, working in supply chain management. He suffered the loss of his parents Jim and Margaret and siblings, John and Laura Pearson. He loved family: sons Mark of Kansas City, Jason of Omaha and Ryan (Lake) of Denver; granddaughters Winter and Honor; surviving siblings, James, Melanie Grace Bergeron, Dennis, Rita Osterfoss, Linda Griffel, Sheila Drumm, Julie Beers, Mary Jones and Matthew. Because of COVID-19, his funeral Mass will be held at St. Cecilia's Cathedral at a later date. Memorials may be directed to St. Jude Children's Hospital. Braman Mortuary - 72nd St. Chapel (402-391-2171) is assisting the family.

To plant a tree in memory of Thomas Grace as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.