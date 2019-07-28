Grace, Loretta Jeanne April 27, 1934 - July 26, 2019 Age 85 of Waverly, IA and formerly of Lincoln, NE, died in Waverly, IA. Loretta was born in Spruce Pine, NC., the daughter of Howard and Retta (Willis) Glenn. Loretta attended grade school in North Carolina and attended Brevard College and then Western Carolina University where she graduated with a teaching degree. She played on one of the first women's basketball teams at Brevard. Loretta was united in marriage to Richard Grace and to this union 2 sons, Gary and Christopher were born. The couple later divorced. Loretta had several careers during her lifetime including teaching, selling real estate, and management at Control Data Corp. Later, she opened her own used bookstore. She was a book lover, literally reading over 10,000 books. She recorded and listed every book to make sure she didn't read one twice later. Loretta is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Gary (Janet) Grace of Waverly, IA; 4 grandchildren, Ben, Sam, Angie and Jake; 4 great grandchildren; and her sister, Brenda Williams of Brunswick Georgia. She was preceded in death by her parents; her son, Christopher; brother, Grayson Glenn; and a sister June Ward. Private Family Services will be held at Lincoln Memorial Cemetery in Lincoln, Nebraska, later. Her urn will be placed in the same niche as her son Christopher. Memorials may be directed to the Waverly Public Library 1500 West Bremer Avenue Waverly, IA, 50677 and online condolences for Loretta's family may be left at www.kaisercorson.com. KAISER-CORSON FUNERAL HOME Waverly, IA 319-352-1187

