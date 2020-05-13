Gough, David A. April 26, 1948 - May 6, 2020 David A. Gough passed away Wednesday, May 6, 2020 peacefully at home with his wife by his side at the age of 72, following a courageous and bravely fought battle with a long-term undiagnosed illness. He was born April 26, 1948 in Parramatta, New South Wales, Australia. He went on to complete a university with a degree in Purchasing and Business Management. A devout researcher and lifelong learner, his life's work was dedicated to a career in purchasing. He was a staunch historian and above all, loved all things Australia. His path in life took an unexpected turn when his wife of 20 years planned an excursion to Australia in 1999. Fate joined them together and unbeknownst to either of them, they began their kismet love story. Life-long friends Agnieszka Anglin and Ian Shearer each gave him a great send off to an unknown fate in the US. He arrived in Omaha, Nebraska in February 2000. He had his wish come true and was married to Jody L. Rice on March 31, 2000. This union provided him with a family he had longed for, sons Eric and Craig and daughter Kimberly. The family has continued to grow, and he watched his children marry and raise families of their own. Additionally, David proudly attained his US citizenship in March 2005. He is survived by his loving wife, Jody; son, Eric Durbin (Katie) and granddaughters: Emma, Ellie, and Hannah of Ottawa, KS; son, Craig Durbin (Kathy) and grandsons, Bruce and Paul of Ottawa, KS; and daughter, Kimberly Deprez (Greg) and grandchildren: Allison Johnson (Aaron), Brady, and Carson of Elkhorn, NE; brother, Glenn (Lorraine) Gough; brothers-in-law: Lloyd Rice, Gary Rice, Kevin Rice and their families. David uniquely forged lasting relationships with his many medical care providers. He had to know about each of them, their families, and dreams. He gave instructions to not be addressed as 'Sir', but always personally as David. David was always grateful for the care he received. He was preceded in death by stepfather, Keith Kemp; mother, Diane Kemp; father, Alfred Gough; and stepmother, Pamela Gough; as well as his 'in-loves', Lt Col (ret) Harrold Rice and Joy Rice. Although David will be terribly missed by his family and many friends, we are thankful he is no longer suffering and that he can now rest eternally in peace. No services are planned at this time. Any memorials are suggested to the International Bureau of Epilepsy or any other medical research foundations working to diagnose and cure the unknowns in medicine. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
Tags
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
How to submit an obituary or in memoriam notice
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Click the link below for rates, deadlines and the form to submit an Obituary or In-Memoriam ad to the Omaha World Herald. All Obituaries and In-Memoriam Ads are paid notices. The link is available for family members or funeral homes. If you have any questions, please contact us at: WHobits@owh.com or call402-444-1286.
Obituary Search Tips
Enter a full name, a last name (confirm the spelling) and/or keywords in the search box.
If your search is unsuccessful, try removing the first name. The person's known name may not be the name on record.
Try adding quotation marks to a keyword phrase for an exact match, or simply search by date or date-range for broader results.
Funeral Homes
Promotions
These local bars, restaurants and establishments are open and ready to serve you, your family and friends.
Purchase gift cards for both businesses that are temporarily closed, to use later and businesses currently open, to use now.
Flowers & Gifts
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with Omaha.com, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking "Log In" on the "Sign the guestbook" portion of each notice and following the simple steps on the sign-up page. You can also click here to register, then return to the desi
Contests & Events
Now is the perfect time to do your homework. Here is a guide to local businesses ready to h…
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.