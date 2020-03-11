Gottuso, Dorothy A. October 6, 1930 - March 8, 2020 On Sunday, March 8, 2020, Dorothy A. Gottuso, of Valley, NE, loving wife and mother of three children, passed away at the age of 89. Dorothy was born October 6, 1930, in Utica, NY, to George and Fabie (Sherwood) Mody. She graduated from Utica Free Academy in 1948. On September 12, 1953, she married Robert M. Gottuso. They raised two sons, Eric and Robert Jr., and one daughter Fay Marie. Dorothy was a wonderful wife and mother. She had a passion for cooking, and her favorite hobbies were crocheting and knitting. Her cooking and crafts were admired by family and friends. She was also the consummate party hostess. Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband, Col Robert Gottuso USAF (Ret); daughter, Fay Marie; sisters, Lillian and Betty; and her parents, George and Fabie. She is survived by her sons, Eric and his wife Teri; and Robert and his wife Gayle; brother, Anthony Mody; grandchildren: Michael, Salvatore, Erica, Nichole, Kyle, Ali, Joe Jr., Vinny, Tony, Gina, Nick, Mindy, Ashley and Kaylee; and 10 great-grandchildren. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Friday, March 13, 11:30am, at St. John the Evangelist's Catholic Church, 307 E. Meigs St., Valley, NE, with a VISITATION one hour prior. INURNMENT: Saturday, March 14, 11am, at St. John's Cemetery, Bellevue. Memorials suggested to VNA Hospice, 12565 W. Center Rd., #100, Omaha, NE 68144, or Josie Harper Hospice House, 7415 Cedar St., Omaha, NE 68124. BELLEVUE MEMORIAL CHAPEL Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler, 2202 Hancock St., Bellevue, NE (402) 291-5000 | www.bellevuefuneralchapel.com

