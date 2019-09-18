Gotto, Loren J. February 10, 1948 - September 12, 2019 Loren J. "Lornie" Gotto, 71, of Omaha, formerly of Le Mars, IA, passed away on Thursday, September 12th in Omaha. Preceded in death by parents, Irvin and Marian (Holzman) Gotto; sister, Mary Jo Wieser; brother, Ron Gotto; brother-in-law, Charlie Wieser. Survived by sons: Jeff Gotto of Remsen, IA, Chad Gotto (Sara) of Remsen, IA, and Todd Gotto of Indianola, IA; ten grandchildren; sister, Diane Gotto and her friend, Dale Kreft of Sac City, IA; brother, Doug Gotto (Jeri) of Des Moines, IA; several nieces and nephews. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Wednesday, September 18th at 10:30am at All Saints Catholic Parish-St. Joseph Church in Le Mars, IA, with Visitation from 8:30am to 10:30am. Interment with military honors at Calvary Cemetery in Le Mars. Memorials may be directed to All Saints Catholic Parish. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. (402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.