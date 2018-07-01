Gosier, Bobby G. Sr. Jun 3, 1934 - Jun 24, 2018 Of Omaha. SERVICE Monday, July 2nd, at 11am with VISITATION one hour prior at Roeder Mortuary 4932 Ames Ave. Omaha, NE. Interment, Omaha National Cemetery Omaha, NE. ROEDER MORTUARY - Ames Chapel 4932 Ames Ave. 402-453-5600 www.RoederMortuary.com

Tags

(1) entry

vfw chaplain
TERRI DURHAM

Thank you for your Service May you be Granted an Honorable and Restful Peace
Francis Durham VFW District 10 Chaplain

Report Add Reply

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.