Gorman, James A. May 8, 1926 - April 27, 2020 Of Council Bluffs. Proudly served his country in the U.S. Army during WWII. Jim was a clerk for the U.S. Postal Service for 40 years retiring in 1986. Preceded by parents, J.M. "Mike" and Stella (Turner) Gorman; wife, Joyce Gorman in 2018; sons, Edward and Daniel; sisters, Nellie Gorman, Fran (Reid) Osler, and Helen (John) Novak. Survived by his daughters, Colleen (Ron) Thompson, Teresa Gerjevic; son, Joe (Cathy) Gorman, all of Council Bluffs; daughter-in-law, Geri Gorman of Ralston, NE; sons, Mike (Kim) Gorman, Steve (Chris) Gorman, Chuck (Melissa) Gorman, all of Council Bluffs; 19 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Open visitation: Thursday, from 8am-5pm, at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. Private family funeral Mass: Friday at St. Peter's Catholic Church. Interment: St. Joseph Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to St. Albert Schools (Field Turf) or St. Peter's Catholic Church. CUTLER-O'NEILL-MEYER-WOODRING Bayliss Park Chapel, 545 Willow Ave., Council Bluffs, IA (712) 322-7779 | www.cutleroneill.com

