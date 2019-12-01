Gordon, Steven Richard

Gordon, Steven Richard Age 72 Steven was born on Staten Island, NY to Isador and Evelyn Gordon on January 28, 1947. He died on November 28, 2019. Steve attended St Peters College and completed graduate work at the University of Kansas, where he studied Medieval French Literature. He continued his studies in France. He met his wife Sue Rogers of Ainsworth, NE while they were both working in Iran. They spent years working abroad in Iran, Saudi Arabia and Indonesia. Upon their return to Omaha, Steve began working with his father-in-law Bill Rogers in the family business, Signature Security. Steve was one of the founding partners of several restaurants. The Oven, located in the Haymarket in Lincoln, NE and Jaipur and L'Orient, both located in Omaha. He found joy with his family, good conversation, excellent food and wine, and a great diversity of friendships. Steve spoke French fluently. He loved sharing his knowledge of France, especially Paris, as he guided many friends on trips to France. Sue and Steve's 40 years together were filled with world-wide travel and the generous sharing of their lives with friends and family. Steve is survived by his wife, Sue; sister-in-law, Jan Wahl of Lincoln and nieces, Shelly Smith and Susie Stolinski and their families; brother, Robert Gordon of New York and family; and nieces and nephews of Kenneth Gordon. He was preceded in death by his parents; his brothers, Charles and Kenneth; and brother-in-law Chuck Wahl. Family will receive friends Friday, December 6, from 4-7pm at the West Center Chapel. Memorials may be made to the Josie Harper House. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER, WEST CENTER CHAPEL 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

