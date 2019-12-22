Gorat, Mark Louis February 10, 1953 - December 16, 2019 Mark was preceded in death by his mother, Shirley Gorat; and sister, Deborah. He is survived by his loving wife, Maurie Gorat; father, Louis "Pal" Gorat; sister, Pam (Bernie) Kenney; children, Jennifer Barth, Jeff Gorat, Jessica Nelson, and Jayme Johnson; step-children, Ashley Francis and Dr. Ben Maertins; 7 grandchildren; life-long friend, David Witt; his "Miracle Worker", Riley; nephews, Colton Kenney and Zachary Kenney; and nieces, Kelly O'Toole and Lindsay Vargas. Mark wanted friends and family to Celebrate his crazy beautiful life with love, laughter, and, of course, a little music. His wishes for a CELEBRATION of LIFE will be honored at a later date. ARBOR CREMATION SOCIETY 2819 S 125th Ave, Ste 367, Omaha NE 68144 402-393-0319

