Goranson, Helene E. May 8, 1941 - April 1, 2020 VISITATION following CDC guidelines: Monday, April 20th, from 10am to 11am at the West Center Chapel, followed by Family FUNERAL SERVICE at 11am. INTERMENT: Tuesday, April 21st, 1pm in Mt. Hope Cemetery in West Point, NE. Memorials are suggested to St. Paul Lutheran Church, 434 N Lincoln St. West Point, NE 68788; or Bethel Lutheran Church, 1312 S 45th St., Omaha, NE 68106. To view a live broadcast of the Funeral Service, go to our website and click the View Live Cast button on our homepage. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

