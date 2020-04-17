Goranson, Helene E. May 8, 1941 - April 1, 2020 Helene E. Goranson, a longtime resident of Omaha, NE passed away Wednesday, April 1st at Bergan Mercy Hospital. Helene was born May 8th, 1941 in West Point, NE to Edwin and Elsie (Zobel) Goranson. She graduated from The West Point school system as well as the Commercial Extension Business School in Omaha. She then began her career with Arthur Anderson Accounting and later Enron Corp. where she worked until her retirement. Helene loved socializing, casino gaming with friends, good food, fun restaurants, Japanese Bonsai and flowers. Helene is survived by her son, Michael Mooney, of Denver, Colorado, numerous cousins, and longtime friends: Connie, Rose, John, Barney, Elsie, Pam, Val and Gordon. VISITATION following CDC guidelines: Monday, April 20th from 10am to 11am, at the West Center Chapel followed by Family FUNERAL SERVICE at 11am. INTERMENT: Tuesday, April 21st, 1pm, Mt. Hope Cemetery West Point, NE. Memorials are suggested to St. Paul Lutheran Church, 434 N Lincoln St. West Point, NE 68788 or Bethel Lutheran Church, 1312 S 45th St., Omaha, NE 68106. To view a live broadcast of the Funeral Service, go to our website and click the View Live Cast button on our homepage. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

